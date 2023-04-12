Close
BISE D.I.Khan Announces Date For Matric Exams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan has announced the date of the matriculation exams.

According to a notification issued by the Controller Examination of BISE Dera Tahir Ullah Jan, the exams would start on April 28, 2023 (Friday).

It said that the roll number slips of the students have been uploaded on the board's official website on April 12. The roll number slips of regular students could be downloaded from the portal of their respective schools.

Similarly, the roll numbers of private students could be downloaded and printed out from the link given on the board's website.

