BISE D.I.Khan announces FA, FSc results

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday announced the results of intermediate Part-I and Part-II annual examination 2022.

Commissioner Amir Afaq was the chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony which was attended by board Chairman Prof. Ehsan Ullah and Controller Examination Dr Zafar Ullah Khan, Male and Female DEOs of D.I.Khan, Tank and South Waziristan besides a number of school heads, teachers and parents.

Controller Examination Dr Zafar Ullah Khan, while announcing the Names of position holders, informed that Zainab Infal of Leads School and College clinched first position by obtaining 1055 marks out of total 1100, Muhammad Owais of Iqra Science School and College, Paharpur secured second position with 1053 marks while Ikram Ullah Khan of Shan Model School and College got third position by obtaining 1044 marks.

He informed that the success ratio of Part-I remained at 53.2 and Part-II at 75.26, adding a total of 13,650 students appeared in the Part-I examinations, out of which 7,264 remained successful. Similarly, a total of 14,465 students appeared in Part-II examinations, out of which 10,887 remained successful.

In Pre-Engineering group, first position was clinched by Muhammad Daniyal Munir Khattak of Leads School and College by obtaining 1032 marks, Wareesha Gul of same college got 1027 marks and got second position while Muhammad Umar Niazi of Iqra Science School, Paharpur and Esha Saadat of Leads School and College shared the third position slot by obtaining 1025 marks.

In humanities group, Zeshan Haider of GHSS Dhakki got first position by obtaining 983 marks, Rajab Ali of GHSS No: 1 Paharpur secured second position by obtaining 930 marks while a private student Sumbal Nasir stood at third by obtaining 925 marks.

Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner Amir Afaq and Chairman Prof Ehsan Ullah said teachers had a very important role in establishing a literate society and all should have to extend a due respect to them.

The commissioner said the provincial government was taking serious steps for the betterment in the education department. Still there was a room for betterment in the results of public schools and colleges, he added.