BISE Directs Supervisory Staff For Exams To Get Vaccinated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) directed supervisory staff to get vaccinated before commencement of HSSC and SSC examinations.

In a handout issued here on Tuesday, Controller Examinations, Prof Ismail said that all superintendents, deputy superintendents, invigilators, distributing inspectors, resident inspectors, mobile inspectors and others should get themselves inoculated.

He informed that verification certificate for vaccination would be given, so that the staffers could prove it if asked by BISE officials before exams.

If they failed to produce the certificate, they won't be allowed to perform duties, he concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

