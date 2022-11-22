UrduPoint.com

BISE Dispatches Results Cards Of Oriental Sciences Students

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2022 | 04:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad dispatched the results cards students appearing in the 1st Annual Oriental Sciences (Uloom-e-Sharqiyya) Examinations 2022.

Controller Examinations Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali said here on Tuesday that 27 students participated in the Oriental Sciences examinations, out of which eight were declared pass.

The result cards were dispatched to all pass and fail candidates at their given postal addresses, while information in this regard could be obtained from Assistant Controller Inter Branch Mian Muhammad Naeem during office timing through telephone number 041-2517716, he added.

