BISE disqualifies over dozen SSC candidates under UMCs

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) disqualified over one dozen candidate for cheating in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination and filed Unfair Means Cases (UMCs) against them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) disqualified over one dozen candidate for cheating in Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Examination and filed Unfair Means Cases (UMCs) against them.

An official said most of the cases were registered against candidates for class 10 after they caught red handed during the examination while only four UMCs were made against class 9thh students, he said.

The candidates were awarded according to level of the cheating they committed, he informed.