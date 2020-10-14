UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISE Employees Association Bids Farewell To Secretary, Controller Exams

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

BISE employees association bids farewell to Secretary, controller exams

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Employees Welfare Association (EWA) of Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) bade farewell to Secretary Kastoora G Shad and Controller Examination, Dr Zafar Iqbal.

Both officials completed their three years deputation tenure in October.

Speaking on the occasion,president EWA Malik Nisar extolled the services of both officials during their stay at BISE.

He said that their services would be remembered long.

Secretary BISE, Kastoora G Shad informed that his stay was most memorable part of his job.

He stated that time flew just like a swift horse at BISE.

Controller Examination, Dr Zafar Iqbal also termed three years period unforgettable.

BISE Chairperson, Dr Shamim Sial extended best wishes for both the officials saying that they were known to her before joining board.

A good number of staffers attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Job Bade BISE October Best

Recent Stories

PM vows to expose Indian human rights violations i ..

21 seconds ago

Lavrov Calls for Strengthening of Russia-Italy Coo ..

23 seconds ago

SC rejects pre-arrest bail of Asimullah

25 seconds ago

IHC summons record from ECP about Faisal Vawda

26 seconds ago

Turkish army modernizing armored vehicles

29 seconds ago

Three police officers awarded cash prizes

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.