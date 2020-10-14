BISE employees association bids farewell to Secretary, controller exams

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Employees Welfare Association (EWA) of Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) bade farewell to Secretary Kastoora G Shad and Controller Examination, Dr Zafar Iqbal.

Both officials completed their three years deputation tenure in October.

Speaking on the occasion,president EWA Malik Nisar extolled the services of both officials during their stay at BISE.

He said that their services would be remembered long.

Secretary BISE, Kastoora G Shad informed that his stay was most memorable part of his job.

He stated that time flew just like a swift horse at BISE.

Controller Examination, Dr Zafar Iqbal also termed three years period unforgettable.

BISE Chairperson, Dr Shamim Sial extended best wishes for both the officials saying that they were known to her before joining board.

A good number of staffers attended the ceremony.