BISE Employees Stage Protest Against Rising Inflation

Published February 22, 2023

BISE employees stage protest against rising inflation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad staged a protest on Wednesday against rising inflation.

The protesting employees led by APCA leader Ashraf Bozai and others staged token hunger strike outside Hyderabad Press Club and demanded to control price hike which had affected daily wage earners and lower grade employees of different government organizations including educational boards.

The day-to-day increase in the prices of petrol and other commodities must be controlled as it was affecting the life of the common men.

They warned that if measures were not taken to control the inflation, the scope of protest will be extended.

More Stories From Pakistan

