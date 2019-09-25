BISE employees stage protest demonstration for regularization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :All Pakistan Clerks Association on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration against management of board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad for acceptance of their demands.

Employees of BISE, gathered at Board's premises and demanded for regularization of daily wages employees.

Protesting employees also locked the offices and staged protest demonstration for acceptance of their demands.

They also staged a sit in outside the office of Chairman and chanted slogans against the management.

APCA office bearers said employees had been denied of their just demands for regularizing their services. They said several employees were working in the Board since last 10 years but management had refused to regularize their jobs.

They have demanded of Sindh Chief Minister and the Secretary Boards to accept their just demands and regularize services of daily wage employees.