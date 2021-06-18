BISE expresses gratitude to Sindh Govt for allocation of funds

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Management and staff of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Shaheed Benazir Abad have expressed gratitude to the Sindh Government for reserving funds for the construction of New building.

According to a hand out on Friday, Board administration expressed gratitude to the Chairman BISE Professor Dr. Syed Muhammad Farooque Hassan for making efforts for the improvement of Board and also thanked Divisional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah and Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffer for providing a plot and ensuring financial assistance.