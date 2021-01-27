BISE extends date for admission of Matric and Intermediate Exams 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad extended date for admission of Matriculation and Intermediate Exams 2021.

Chairperson BISE Prof Dr Tayyaba Shaheen said here on Wednesday that after extension in the date, now the regular students can get them registered for first year (class 11) up to January 29 without any late fee, while a fine of Rs.

500/- will be paid if they get them registered up to February 04, 2021.

Similarly, the students can submit their admission for annual Matriculation (ninth, tenth, composite) examinations 2021 with single fee up to February 16, 2021, while admission forms for annual Intermediate (part-1, part-2 and composite) exams 2021 will be received with single fee up to March 05, 2021.

The students should avail the opportunity and immediately submit their forms, he added.