BISE extends date for enrollment of 9th class students with late fee

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Board of intermediate and Secondary education ( BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad has extended the last date for submission of enrollmentforms of class 9th students for annual examinations 2021 to December 14, 2020.

The Secretary Education, in a notification issued on Saturday, allowed all 9th class students of government and private sector educational institutions to submit enrollment forms with a late fee of Rs 500 to December 14. Afterpassing the lastdate candidates could submit their formsin the board office on the second working day,it added.