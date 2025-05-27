Open Menu

BISE Extends Date For Registration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 06:20 PM

BISE extends date for registration

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has extended the date for registration, online data entry and admission into 9th Class for Session 2025-27.

According to a spokesman for BISE Bahawalpur, date for registration, online data entry and admission into 9th Class for Session 2025-27 has been extended to 20th June 2025.

“Now candidates can apply for registration, online data entry and admission into 9th Class for Session 2025-27 till 20th June 2025 without late fee,” he said.

He said that after 20th June 2025, candidates can apply for registration and admission into 9th Class for Session 2025-27 with Rs 600 late fee on daily basis till 4th July 2025.

Candidates can visit and submit online data entry on official website of BISE www.bisebwp.edu.pk, he concluded.

