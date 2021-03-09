UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISE Extends Date For Submission Of Enrollment Forms To March 31

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

BISE extends date for submission of enrollment forms to March 31

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Secretary Secondary and Higher Secondary education board Shaheed Benazirabad, in an announcement, said that the last date for submission of enrollment forms for candidates has been extended to March 31, 2021 with late fee of Rs.600.

The candidates affiliated with government and private institutions and appearing in SSC Part-1 and HSC Part-2 for the session 2020-21 were eligible.

Announcement said that in case of expiry of fixed date, the enrollment form could be submitted at the Board office on the next working Day.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Education March Government

Recent Stories

AED340 million of aid from Dubai Health Authority ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council reviews strategic plan o ..

21 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei lays foundation stone of &#039; ..

1 hour ago

Igniting #SHEPOWER in a fast-growing tech space

1 hour ago

Nepra increases Rs 0.89 per Unit in electricity ra ..

1 hour ago

ICIMOD organizes International Women’s Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.