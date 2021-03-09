BISE extends date for submission of enrollment forms to March 31

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Secretary Secondary and Higher Secondary education board Shaheed Benazirabad, in an announcement, said that the last date for submission of enrollment forms for candidates has been extended to March 31, 2021 with late fee of Rs.600.

The candidates affiliated with government and private institutions and appearing in SSC Part-1 and HSC Part-2 for the session 2020-21 were eligible.

Announcement said that in case of expiry of fixed date, the enrollment form could be submitted at the Board office on the next working Day.