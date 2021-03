NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Controller of Examinations board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad Nazim Anwar Aleem k Rajput has notified for desirous candidates that date for submission forms for the annual examinations of Class IX and X had been extended to March 31, 2021 with late fee Rs 500.