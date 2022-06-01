BISE extends HSC-I exam fee acceptance date till June 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad has extended date of depositing Exam fee for HSC part I (Class IX) without late fee till June 5, 2022.

According to notification issued on Wednesday by Controller Examinations, all concerned are requested to ensure depositing examination fee in UBL, BISE Hyderabad branch within due date.

The examination fee and forms would not be accepted after due date, notification added.