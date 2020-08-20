BISE extends registration date for private schools, colleges

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad has extended the date of registration for affiliation or renewal of affiliation of private secondary and intermediate educational institutes to September 1, 2020.

The Inspector of Institutions BISE Shaheed Benazirabad, Muhammad Hassan Khoso in a statement on Thursday, said that date for registration for affiliation and or renewal for academic year 2020-21 has been extended to facilitate private schools and colleges.

He announced that after the due date, late fee of Rs. 500 would be charged from September 2 to 7, Rs.1000 from September 8 to 14, Rs. 2000 from September 15 to 21.