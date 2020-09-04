BISE extends registration date for private schools, colleges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Nawabshah has extended the date of registration and affiliation for private educational institutions for the academic session 2020-21 till September 15

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Nawabshah has extended the date of registration and affiliation for private educational institutions for the academic session 2020-21 till September 15.

According to inspector of Institutions, Muhammad Hassan Khoso, public and private educational institutions of the division not affiliated or registered with the board can now complete the process till such date without late fee.

He said after due date, registration can be obtained with a late fee of Rs.

1000 from 16th to 21st September, Rs.1500 from 22nd to 25th September and Rs.2500 from 28th September to 2nd October.

He advised administrations of such institutions to submit their affiliation fee for registration within the stipulated period avoiding any inconvenience.

He maintained that admission and examination forms for the year 2020-2021 would not be issued to the students of educational institutions which failed to get register with the board till September 15.