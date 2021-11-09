UrduPoint.com

BISE Faisalabad Announce 9th Class Result

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

BISE Faisalabad announce 9th class result

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad announced the results of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-1 annual examination 2021 here on Tuesday.

BISE Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen uploaded the results on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk by pressing computer button.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that as many as 168,335 candidates under took the examinations. Out of them, 167,542 students were declared successful, thus showing pass percentage of 99.53%.

She said that eight cases of unfair means were reported from examination centers.

Five candidates have so far been penalized while inquiries of remaining three cases were in progress, she added.

She said that result cards were dispatched to all private candidates at their given postal addresses while the regular students can get the same from their educational institutions.

The result was prepared after super checking. However, if any candidate was not satisfied with his result,she/he can submit an application within 15 days for rechecking of his paper, she added.

