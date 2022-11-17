UrduPoint.com

BISE Faisalabad Announces Inter Part-I Result

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022

BISE Faisalabad announces Inter part-I result

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Faisalabad announced Intermediate part-I Annual Examination result 2022 here on Thursday.

A ceremony was held at Commissioner office presided over by Chairman/Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz while Secretary board Dr Saleem Tiqi Shah, controller examinations Dr Muhammad Jafar Ali and others concerned officials were present on the occasion.

The Commissioner uploaded the result on website www.bisefsd.edu.pk by pressing a button at 10 a.m.

As many as 51,657 students out of total 112,614 were declared pass. The successful rate of the students recorded 45.87 percent.

The students can check their result through the website or by sending their roll numbers through SMS 800240.

More Stories From Pakistan

