BISE Faisalabad announces names of position holders in SSC Eaxms 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has announced the Names of position holder students of Annual Matriculation Examinations 2019 whereas Matric results will be announced here on Monday (July 15, 2019).

According to Controller Examinations BISE Shehnaz Alvi, overall top position was grabbed by Ansharah Mudassar, a student of Divisional Public school (Girls Section) Faisalabad with 1090 marks while second position was shared by Iman Noor and Laiqa Iqbal, both students of PEAC Foundation School (For Girls) NIBGE Jhang Road Faisalabad with 1087 marks each.

Similarly, third position was also shared by three students with 1085 marks each. Among them include Zuha Tariq of Divisional Public School (Girls Section) Faisalabad, Fizza Fatima of New Afaq Girls Higher Secondary School Sammundri, Faisalabad and Qamar Jawad Mehdi of Government High School, Wasu Astana, Jhang.

Giving further details, controller examination said that in science group (boys), Qamar Jawad Mehdi, Roll No.513598, student of Government High School Wasu Astana Jhang stood first with 1085 marks while Muhammad Talha Ghaffar Roll No.478922, student of A.W. Grammar Boys High School Jaranwala Faisalabad and Muhammad Fazalur Rehman Roll No.505258, student of Government High School No.1 Kamalia Toba Tek Singh shared the second position by getting 1083 marks each.

Similarly, third position was also shared by three students with 1081 marks each. Among them include Muhammad Nazir Roll No.455173, student of Muhammad Ali Jinnah Boys HSS 274-JB Pensara Bhowana Road Faisalabad, Haziq Farooq Roll No.

457333, student of Divisional Public School & College Faisalabad and Muhammad Zayan Farooq Roll No.467262, student of Islamic Science Foundation Boys High School P-14 Shehzad Colony Faisalabad.

In science group (girls), Ansharah Mudassar Roll No.404468, student of Divisional Public School (Girls Section) Faisalabad got first position with 1090 marks while Iman Noor Roll No.405833 and Laiqa Iqbal Roll No.405834, both students of PEAC Foundation School (for Girls) NIBGE Jhang Road Faisalabad shared the second position with 1087 marks each.

Similarly, third position was also shared by Zuha Tariq Roll No.404520, student of Divisioal Public School (Girls Section) Faisalabad and Fizza Fatima Roll No.419218, student of new Afaq Girls Higher Secondary School Sammundri Faisalabad with 1085 marks each.

In general group (boys), Umair Shahid Roll No.577729, student of Minhajul Quran Model Secondary School Gulfishan Colony Faisalabad, got first position with 1016 marks whereas Hasan Fauf Roll No.588820, student of Government High School No.1 Pir Mahal Toba Tek Singh and Khizar Farooq Roll No.581998, student of Government High School 449-GB Sammundri Faisalabad bagged second and third positions with 1011 and 993 marks respectively.

In general group (girls), Hira Hafeez Roll No.605113, a private student, got first position with 1047 marks whereas Hamna Roll No.553231, student of Chenab Girls High School 45-46 Gulshan-e-Hayat Colony Faisalabad and Nida Fatima Roll No.565575, student of Ghazali Public academy Girls Higher Secondary School Civil Line Jhang Saddar stood second and third with 1042 and 1035 marks respectively.