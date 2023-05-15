BISE Faisalabad extends 9th class registration date

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has extended the last date for 9th class session 2023-25 registration till May 22, 2023 .

Controller Examinations BISE Faisalabad Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali told APP here on Monday that the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen decided about extension in the last date of the ninth class registration.

Therefore, students could submit their admission forms without late fee till May 22, while Rs 600 would be charged as the late fee for 9th class admission from May 23 to June 6, 2023.

More information in this regard could be obtained from board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk or through telephone numbers 041-2517710-11, he added.