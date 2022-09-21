BISE Faisalabad issues result cards to Matric students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued result cards (mark sheets) to all regular and private students who had appeared in matriculation annual examination-2022.

The result cards of regular students have been sent to their educational institutes, and private candidates would get their result card through post on their postal addresses mentioned in the admission forms.

A board spokesperson said on Wednesday that in case students did not receive their cards, they could apply for the same without any additional fee by Sept 30. After that, students would have to deposit fee for getting the marks sheets from the board office.