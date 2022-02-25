BISE gets new secretary, controller examination

The Higher Education Department (HED) posted Khurram Shahzad Aslam and Hamid Saeed as Secretary and Controller examination of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The Higher education Department (HED) posted Khurram Shahzad Aslam and Hamid Saeed as Secretary and Controller examination of board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE).

A notification issued on Friday said Khurram Shahzad Aslam, an additional Registrar at University of Narowal is transferred and posted as Secretary on deputation for a period of three years at BISE Multan.

Likewise, Hamid Saeed, Principal Govt High school, Ban Bajwa, Sialkot is transferred and posted as Controller Examination BISE Multan on deputation for a period of three years.