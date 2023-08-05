Open Menu

BISE Holds Kashmir Solidarity Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2023 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) organised a rally in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Exploitation Day) observance and express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren, here on Saturday.

Secretary BISE Dr Habib-ur-Rehman led the rally, which started from the BISE Complex, and the participants holding banners and placard chanted slogans against Indian atrocities and barbarism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). The secretary said that time had come to resolve the Kashmir issue in line with aspirations of Kashmiri people. He said that meaningful and result-oriented dialogue was the only solution to the Kashmir issue. Therefore, the global community should interfere and take cognizance of the dispute so that it could be resolved amicability without waging war in the region.

He said that Kashmiri people were striving for the last 75 years for their fundamental right of self-determination, but Indian government was constantly using forces to suppress their voice. He said that India had committed unprecedented barbarism and cruelty in the valley only to oppress the innocent Kashmiris. However, this wickedness would not continue for long and India would have to pay for its cruelty against Kashmiri people.

Estate Officer BISE Rana Amjad Ali Khan, Deputy Secretary Store Muhammad Nawaz Dewoka, Deputy Secretary Admin Naveed Hussain Qureshi, PRO BISE Rizwan Ahmad Joiya, Director sports Khalid Shehzad, and others were also present.

