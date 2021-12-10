UrduPoint.com

BISE Hyderabad Announced HSC Part-I Annual Examinations Results

Fri 10th December 2021 | 06:59 PM

The management of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad Friday announced the results of Higher Secondary Certificate Part-I Annual Examinations 2021

According to announcement, a total of 29854 male and female candidates appeared in Pre-Medical Group examinations of them 24675 have been declared pass in all subjects while 15263 male and female candidates appeared in Pre-Engineering Groups examinations, out of them 11741 have been declared pass in all subjects.

In General Science Group examinations 1300 male and female candidates apperaed out of 805 candidates have been declared pass in all subjects.

According to promotion policy, all candidates who appeared in the examinations have be declared pass and only those candidates have been declare fail who were absent or caught on charges of using unfair means in the examinations.

