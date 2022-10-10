UrduPoint.com

BISE Hyderabad Announced SSC Part-II Annual Examination Results

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2022 | 07:46 PM

BISE Hyderabad announced SSC Part-II annual examination results

The Controller of Examination Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad Monday announced the results of Secondary School Certificate Part-II Annual Examinations 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Controller of Examination board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad Monday announced the results of Secondary school Certificate Part-II Annual Examinations 2022.

According to announcement, Amina Imtiaz d/o Imtiaz Yousuf of Beacon House School System Qasimabad Hyderabad Campus has secured over all first position in science group examination by securing 1028 marks out of 1100 marks.

The overall second position in SSC Part-II annual examination has been secured by Shayan Abbas s/o Zaheer Abbas of Army Public School and College Khoski Badin by securing 1024 marks while Natalia Memon d/o Imtiaz Ahmed Memon of County Cambridge School Hyderabad stood third with 1019 marks.

A total of 61833 male and female candidates from Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Dadu and Jamshoro districts were appeared in the examinations of the 59127 have been declared pass in all subjects.

In SSC Part-II general science group annual examination, Muhammad Bilal s/o Muhammad Amir of Allama Iqbal High School Latifabad Hyderabad, Samreen d/o Islamuddin of Government Girls High School Latifabad Hyderabad and Farah Gul d/o Muhammad Irfan Siddiqi of New Era English High School have secured first, second and third positions respectively out of 1056 male and female candidates.

Related Topics

Army Farah Hyderabad Male Cambridge Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Dadu Matiari Qasimabad Sujawal BISE All From Government

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

3 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.