BISE Hyderabad announced SSC Part-II annual examination results

The Controller of Examination Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad Monday announced the results of Secondary School Certificate Part-II Annual Examinations 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Controller of Examination board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad Monday announced the results of Secondary school Certificate Part-II Annual Examinations 2022.

According to announcement, Amina Imtiaz d/o Imtiaz Yousuf of Beacon House School System Qasimabad Hyderabad Campus has secured over all first position in science group examination by securing 1028 marks out of 1100 marks.

The overall second position in SSC Part-II annual examination has been secured by Shayan Abbas s/o Zaheer Abbas of Army Public School and College Khoski Badin by securing 1024 marks while Natalia Memon d/o Imtiaz Ahmed Memon of County Cambridge School Hyderabad stood third with 1019 marks.

A total of 61833 male and female candidates from Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Dadu and Jamshoro districts were appeared in the examinations of the 59127 have been declared pass in all subjects.

In SSC Part-II general science group annual examination, Muhammad Bilal s/o Muhammad Amir of Allama Iqbal High School Latifabad Hyderabad, Samreen d/o Islamuddin of Government Girls High School Latifabad Hyderabad and Farah Gul d/o Muhammad Irfan Siddiqi of New Era English High School have secured first, second and third positions respectively out of 1056 male and female candidates.