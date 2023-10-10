BISE Hyderabad Announced SSC Part-II Annual Examination Results
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Controller of the Examination board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad
Tuesday announced the results of Secondary school Certificate Part-II Annual Examinations
2023.
According to the announcement, Hira Abid d/o Abid Ali Sahito of
Cambridge High School Civil line Hyderabad Campus has secured overall
first position in the science group examination by securing 988 marks out
of 1100 marks.
The overall second position in SSC Part-II annual examination has been
secured by Vijay Lal s/o Bakho Mal of Cadet College Petaro by securing
986 marks while Suha Zubair d/o Zubair Ahmad Shaikh of Foundation
Public School Civil line Hyderabad stood third with 985 marks.
A total of 66143 male and female candidates from Hyderabad, Matiari,
Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Dadu and
Jamshoro districts appeared in the examinations of the 62913 have
been declared a pass in all subjects.
In SSC Part-II general science group annual examination, Aijaz Ali s/o Muhammad Hashim of Govt High School
Jamshoro colony , Abida Parween d/o Muhammad Soomar of Government
H/S Shaikh Hafiz Morimangar VIA Phuleli Hyderabad and Muhammad Abid
s/o Muhammad Lal Government Allama Iqbal High School Latifabad no 6
Hyderabad have secured first, second and third positions respectively
out of 1240 male and female candidates.
