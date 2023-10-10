Open Menu

BISE Hyderabad Announced SSC Part-II Annual Examination Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2023 | 07:05 PM

The Controller of the Examination Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Controller of the Examination board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad

Tuesday announced the results of Secondary school Certificate Part-II Annual Examinations

2023.

According to the announcement, Hira Abid d/o Abid Ali Sahito of

Cambridge High School Civil line Hyderabad Campus has secured overall

first position in the science group examination by securing 988 marks out

of 1100 marks.

The overall second position in SSC Part-II annual examination has been

secured by Vijay Lal s/o Bakho Mal of Cadet College Petaro by securing

986 marks while Suha Zubair d/o Zubair Ahmad Shaikh of Foundation

Public School Civil line Hyderabad stood third with 985 marks.

A total of 66143 male and female candidates from Hyderabad, Matiari,

Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Dadu and

Jamshoro districts appeared in the examinations of the 62913 have

been declared a pass in all subjects.

In SSC Part-II general science group annual examination, Aijaz Ali s/o Muhammad Hashim of Govt High School

Jamshoro colony , Abida Parween d/o Muhammad Soomar of Government

H/S Shaikh Hafiz Morimangar VIA Phuleli Hyderabad and Muhammad Abid

s/o Muhammad Lal Government Allama Iqbal High School Latifabad no 6

Hyderabad have secured first, second and third positions respectively

out of 1240 male and female candidates.

