BISE Hyderabad Announced SSC Part-II Annual Examination Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 08:30 PM

BISE Hyderabad announced SSC Part-II annual examination results

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Controller of Examination board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad Friday announced the

results of Secondary school Certificate Part-II Science Group Annual Examinations 2024.

According to the announcement, Fatima Abro d/o Mohammad Azam of County Cambridge High School Civil line Hyderabad Campus got over all first position in science group examination by securing 997 marks out of 1100 marks.

Syeda Raheen Fatima d/o Syed Awais Mushtaque of Hayat School bagged the overall second position by securing 995 marks while Lal Zabarqan s/o Dr Jaffar Khan of ST Bonaventure School Hyderabad stood third with 994 marks.

A total of 71778 male and female candidates from Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Dadu and Jamshoro districts appeared in the examinations out of which 67271 were declared successful.

APP/mwq

