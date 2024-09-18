BISE Hyderabad announces date for submission of enrolment forms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad has informed heads of all the educational institutions of Hyderabad Division that the enrollment forms for the Oriental Language Annual Examinations 2023-24

should be submitted by September 27.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, the form fee Rs.2000 without late fee could be deposited online

in UBL account number 0413303936242.

The last date for submission of fee is September 23, otherwise a late fee of Rs 200 will be charged.

