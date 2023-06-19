UrduPoint.com

BISE Hyderabad Announces HSC Part-I Annual Examination Postponed Papers Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 07:48 PM

BISE Hyderabad announces HSC Part-I annual examination postponed papers schedule

The Controller of Examination Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad Monday announced the schedule of the postponed papers of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-I Annual Examination 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The Controller of Examination board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad Monday announced the schedule of the postponed papers of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-I Annual Examination 2023.

The Controller of Examination informed that BISE Hyderabad management had postponed these papers of HSC Part-I following expected heavy rains as a result of tropical cyclone "Biperjoy". Now these papers will be conducted from June 21 to 23, 2023 in all examination centres of Hyderabad, Matiari, Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allahyar districts, he added.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Dadu Matiari Sujawal BISE June All From Rains

Recent Stories

Chairman, vice chairman District Council take oath ..

Chairman, vice chairman District Council take oath

5 minutes ago
 US Judge Orders Trump, Lawyers Not To Release Any ..

US Judge Orders Trump, Lawyers Not To Release Any Materials in Classified Docume ..

5 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs.1,000 to Rs220,700 per t ..

Gold prices decline by Rs.1,000 to Rs220,700 per tola

5 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Dera tackles 116 emergencies last week ..

Rescue 1122 Dera tackles 116 emergencies last week

5 minutes ago
 Heat wave like conditions expected from June 20-24 ..

Heat wave like conditions expected from June 20-24: PMD

17 minutes ago
 Lyon strikes twice to check England charge in firs ..

Lyon strikes twice to check England charge in first Ashes Test

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.