BISE Hyderabad announces result of HSC Part-II Pre Medical Group exam

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :The Controller of Examinations board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad Sunday announced the results of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSC part-II) Pre Medical Group Annual Examinations- 2019.

According to announcement, Kahifulwara d/o Manzoor Ali of Hayat Girls College Saddar,Hyderabad has secured first position in science group examinations while Abdullah s/o Dr. Majid Ali of Cadet College Petaro and Abeera Jabbar d/o Abdul Jabbar of Eagle House Higher Secondary School Tando AllahYar bagged second and third positions respectively.

A total of 31240 male and female candidates from Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari and Benazirabad districts appeared in the examinations; of them 21236 candidates have been declared pass in all subject of Pre Medical group.

According to result, 9383 candidates were declared fail and the result of 621 candidates have been withheld due to different reasons.

The overall pass percentage in the pre-medical group remained at 67.98 percent out of them pass percentage of male candidates 57.98 percent and female 77.21 percent.

According to the result, 1529 candidates secured A-I, 3554 secured A, 6309 secured B, 7929 secured C, 1817secured D and 2 candidates secured E grades in the examination.

Aresha Aijaz of Eagle House Higher Secondary School Tando AllahYar, Areeeba Azhar Khan of College of Excellence Latifabad, Aiman Salam of County College Hyderabad, Maria Anwar of Superior College of Science Hyderabad, Murk of Hayat Girls College Hyderabad, Tahreem Fatima of Superior College of Science Hyderabad and Aisha of College of Excellence Latifabad bagged 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th positions respectively.