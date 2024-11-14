Open Menu

BISE Hyderabad Announces Results Of HSC Part-II Annual Examinations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM

BISE Hyderabad announces results of HSC Part-II annual examinations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Controller of Examinations board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad Thursday announced the results of Higher Secondary Certificate Part-II Pre-Engineering and Computer Science Groups Annual Examinations 2024.

According to announcement, Muhammad Ayan Khan S/o Saleem Khan of Government Degree Latifabad no 11HYD has secured first position in Pre-Engineering Group Part-II Annual Examinations while Aisha D/o Saleem Ahmad of Superior Collage of Science HYD secured second position while Moazzam S/O Amir Azam of Cadet Collage Petaro and Abeer Fatima D/o Ghullam Shabir Ansari of County Girls Collage HYD stood on third respectively.

In Computer Science Group Part-II Annual Examinations of HSC Anzeela Shafi D/o Shafi Mohammad Pitafi of Cantt Public Girls Collage DOHS Phase -II Wadhu Wah road and Areesha Kashif D/o Muhammad Kashif of Hayat Intermediate Collage

(Fatima Campus)Latifabad Hyderabad have bagged second positions while Bushra Khilji D/o Allah Dia Government Khursheed Begum Girls Degree College Hyderabad stood on third.

