BISE Hyderabad Announces Results Of Oriental Languages Examinations
Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2024 | 12:30 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The Controller of Examinations board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad on Friday announced the results of oriental languages Molvi Arabic, Molvi Alim Arabic, Molvi Fazil Arabic, Adib urdu and Adib Sindhi Annual /Compartmental Examinations 2023.
According to the announcement, Rahmat Ali s/o Karam Hussain of Shah Waliullah Collage Mansoorah has secured first
position in Molvi Arabic Annual Examinations while Abdul Hafeez s/o Abdul Hameed of Ahsanul Barkat Oriental Collage Hyderabad and Mohammad Asif s/o Ghullam Mohammad of Ahsanul Barkat Oriental Collage Hyderabad stood second and third respectively.
In Molvi Alim Arabic Annual Examinations Muhammad Salah s/o Muhammad Sahibdad of Ahsanul Barkat Oriental Collage
Hyderabad and Mohammad Kaif s/o Muhammad Rafique of Ruknul islam Oriental Collage Hyderabad and Hamza Aslam s/o Mohammad Aslam Qureshi of Ruknul Islam Oriental Collage Hyderabad.
In Molvi Fazil Arabic Nusra d/o Nazir Ahmad, Mohammad Bilawal s/o Zulfiqar Ali and Faizan Ali s/o Sain Bux all candidates
from Ahsanul Barkat Oriental Collage Hyderabad have clinched first, second and third positions respectively.
In Adib Urdu Annual Examination Attauallah s/o Allah Dino secured first position, while Fida Hussain s/o Fazal
Muhammad, Khadim Hussain s/o Fatah Muhammad, Khawahish Nabi s/o Ghullam Nabi, Saleem s/o Abdul Rahim stood in second position Ubaid s/o Farooque Ahman secured third position all candidates from Ahsanul Barkat Oriental Collage Hyderabad.
In the Adib Sindhi Annual Examination Allah Warayo s/o Allah Dino secured first position, while Imdad Ali s/o Haji Dhingano stood second, Abdul Latif s/o Muhammad Hanif and Abdul Rehman s/o Hakim Ali got third position all candidates from Ahsanul Barkat Oriental Collage Hyderabad.
