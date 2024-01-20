Open Menu

BISE Hyderabad Announces Results Of Oriental Languages Examinations

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2024 | 12:30 AM

BISE Hyderabad announces results of oriental languages examinations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The Controller of Examinations board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad on Friday announced the results of oriental languages Molvi Arabic, Molvi Alim Arabic, Molvi Fazil Arabic, Adib urdu and Adib Sindhi Annual /Compartmental Examinations 2023.

According to the announcement, Rahmat Ali s/o Karam Hussain of Shah Waliullah Collage Mansoorah has secured first

position in Molvi Arabic Annual Examinations while Abdul Hafeez s/o Abdul Hameed of Ahsanul Barkat Oriental Collage Hyderabad and Mohammad Asif s/o Ghullam Mohammad of Ahsanul Barkat Oriental Collage Hyderabad stood second and third respectively.

In Molvi Alim Arabic Annual Examinations Muhammad Salah s/o Muhammad Sahibdad of Ahsanul Barkat Oriental Collage

Hyderabad and Mohammad Kaif s/o Muhammad Rafique of Ruknul islam Oriental Collage Hyderabad and Hamza Aslam s/o Mohammad Aslam Qureshi of Ruknul Islam Oriental Collage Hyderabad.

In Molvi Fazil Arabic Nusra d/o Nazir Ahmad, Mohammad Bilawal s/o Zulfiqar Ali and Faizan Ali s/o Sain Bux all candidates

from Ahsanul Barkat Oriental Collage Hyderabad have clinched first, second and third positions respectively.

In Adib Urdu Annual Examination Attauallah s/o Allah Dino secured first position, while Fida Hussain s/o Fazal

Muhammad, Khadim Hussain s/o Fatah Muhammad, Khawahish Nabi s/o Ghullam Nabi, Saleem s/o Abdul Rahim stood in second position Ubaid s/o Farooque Ahman secured third position all candidates from Ahsanul Barkat Oriental Collage Hyderabad.

In the Adib Sindhi Annual Examination Allah Warayo s/o Allah Dino secured first position, while Imdad Ali s/o Haji Dhingano stood second, Abdul Latif s/o Muhammad Hanif and Abdul Rehman s/o Hakim Ali got third position all candidates from Ahsanul Barkat Oriental Collage Hyderabad.

APP/mwq

Related Topics

Hyderabad BISE All From Arab

Recent Stories

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth roun ..

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20

6 hours ago
 PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpire ..

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires

6 hours ago
 Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal ..

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz

6 hours ago
 China's economic resilience in 2023

China's economic resilience in 2023

8 hours ago
 NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and ..

NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions

8 hours ago
 Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Is ..

Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..

8 hours ago
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before S ..

Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial

8 hours ago
 Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

9 hours ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

9 hours ago
 vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

9 hours ago
 Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone ..

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

9 hours ago
 UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan