UrduPoint.com

BISE Hyderabad Announces Schedule For 9th,10th Class Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 09:04 PM

BISE Hyderabad announces schedule for 9th,10th class exams

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad has announced the schedule of the Secondary School Certificate Part I and II exams, starting from May 8 and concluding on May 20

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad has announced the schedule of the Secondary school Certificate Part I and II exams, starting from May 8 and concluding on May 20.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, the exams of the science group would be conducted in the morning time and of the arts group in the evening shift.

The exams of the SSC part I would commence on May 8 and would continue till May 13.

Likewise, the students of SSC part II would take the annual exams starting from May 15 till May 20.

Meanwhile, the practical exams would start on May 22 at the respective centers and institutions as notified by the board.

Related Topics

Hyderabad BISE May From

Recent Stories

Rachmaninoff's Music Remains Powerful Unifying For ..

Rachmaninoff's Music Remains Powerful Unifying Force - US Biographer

42 seconds ago
 UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of European Council

20 minutes ago
 MBME contributes 1.5 million of its ADX-listed sha ..

MBME contributes 1.5 million of its ADX-listed shares to support ‘1 Billion Me ..

20 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince approves disbursement of ho ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince approves disbursement of housing benefits worth AED2.74bn ..

20 minutes ago
 NA rejects motion seeking supplementary grant of R ..

NA rejects motion seeking supplementary grant of Rs21b for ECP to hold Punjab po ..

25 minutes ago
 Elements involved in tree cutting, fire incidents ..

Elements involved in tree cutting, fire incidents should be sent to jail: Chairm ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.