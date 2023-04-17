BISE Hyderabad announces schedule for 9th,10th class exams

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad has announced the schedule of the Secondary school Certificate Part I and II exams, starting from May 8 and concluding on May 20.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, the exams of the science group would be conducted in the morning time and of the arts group in the evening shift.

The exams of the SSC part I would commence on May 8 and would continue till May 13.

Likewise, the students of SSC part II would take the annual exams starting from May 15 till May 20.

Meanwhile, the practical exams would start on May 22 at the respective centers and institutions as notified by the board.