BISE Hyderabad announces submission date of enrolment forms

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The board of education, Hyderabad, has announced that students are informed to submit their enrolment forms for the Oriental Language Annual Examination 2023-24 in Sindhi, urdu, Persian, and Arabic by September 2, 2024, at the relevant institutions.

The last date for submission of fees is August 30, 2024.

