BISE Hyderabad Extends Closure Till April 30 As Coronavirus Precautionary Measure

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 09:50 PM

BISE Hyderabad extends closure till April 30 as coronavirus precautionary measure

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad will remain closed till April 30 as precautionary measure against the outbreak of COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad will remain closed till April 30 as precautionary measure against the outbreak of COVID-19.

As per notification issued here on Wednesday by the acting Secretary BISE Hyderabad, the closure of Board has been extended from April 14 to 30, 2020 as precautionary measure.

However, the board officers including Section Superintendents have been strictly advised to remain available on phone for urgent matters.The officers concerned are further advised to make compliance of above notification in letter and spirit, the notification reads.

