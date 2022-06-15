BISE Hyderabad HSSC Part-II exams kicks off

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC Part-II) examinations, under board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Hyderabad started here on Wednesday in nine districts of Hyderabad Division.

According to the management of BISE, Hyderabad, HSSC Part-II (Class XII) paper for the subject of Botany was taken in the examination centers set up at City, Qasimabad, Latifabad and rural taukas.

The divisional administration has imposed section 144 in all the districts during the exams to discourage cheating in the examinations while students faced difficulties during the examination due to power outage in the Hyderabad's examination centers.