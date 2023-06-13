BISE Hyderabad postpone HSC part I, II exams

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad has postponed the exams for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) part I and II exams which were scheduled on June 14,15 and 16.

The BISE's Controller Exams Masroor Ahmd Zai informed here on Tuesday that the exams were being deferred in view of the approaching cyclone Biparjoy.

He said the new schedule for the postponed papers would be announced later.

Meanwhile, during the exams of urdu I, Urdu Salees, Islamic Education and Muslim History which were taken on Tuesday as many as 171 students were caught using unfair means in some 42 examination centres in the Hyderabad district alone.

According to details, 156 students were caught copying while 15 replacement cases also surfaced.