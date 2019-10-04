BISE Hyderabad to announce result of HSC-I on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad will announce result of HSC Part-I (Class-XI) Annual Examination-2019 (Home Economics and Commerce groups) on Friday (October 04).

According to a press release issued by Controller Examinations, the result will be announced at about 3:00 p.m on Friday.

The result shall also be accessible to the stakeholders through board's website www.biseh.edu.pk and by sending short service message with writing "BISEH seat number" to 8583.