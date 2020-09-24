UrduPoint.com
BISE Hyderabad To Announce SSC-II Result On Sept 26

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

BISE Hyderabad to announce SSC-II result on Sept 26

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad will announce the result of Secondary school Certificate part II (Class X) Annual Examination 2020 on September 26 (Saturday).

According to a handout issued here on Thursday, since this year Board was not able to conduct SSC (Part I & II) annual examination 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, the students were promoted on the basis of the promotion policy approved by Government of Sindh.

The result shall also be accessible  on board's website, www.biseh.edu.pk and through sending SMS on 8583.

