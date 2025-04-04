BISE Hyderabad to conduct SSC annual exams from March 07

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Controller of Examinations board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad Friday announced the Secondary school Certificate Part-I and Part-II Annual Examinations 2025 to start from 07 March.

According to announcement, the examinations would start from March 07,2025 in examinations centres of Hyderabad, Matiari, Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allahyar districts.

The examination schedule has been dispatched to all concerned educational institutions for information of the participating candidates.

