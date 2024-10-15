Open Menu

BISE ,IBCC Signed Agreement For Online Verification Of Educational Certificates

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 06:34 PM

BISE ,IBCC signed agreement for online verification of educational certificates

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Shaheed Benazirabad and the Inter Board Coordination Committee (IBCC) signed an agreement for online verification of educational certificates through data sharing

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Shaheed Benazirabad and the Inter Board Coordination Committee (IBCC) signed an agreement for online verification of educational certificates through data sharing.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Board's conference hall on Tuesday, where IBCC Executive Director Ghulam Ali Mullah and Board's Controller of Examinations Ehsanullah Bhatto signed the agreement.

Speaking to media representatives, IBCC Executive Director Ghulam Ali Mullah said that Shaheed Benazirabad Board is the first board in Sindh to sign an agreement with IBCC for online verification of educational certificates through data sharing.

He added that this partnership aims to streamline the verification process and provide secure access to students' data, enhancing the educational record verification process.

Mullah said that this agreement will facilitate instant verification of educational records and eliminate supplementary exams, with only annual exams being conducted.

He further said that Shaheed Benazirabad Board is the first to adopt IT solutions, and IBCC has prepared uniform papers for all Sindh boards.

Board Controller Ehsanullah Bhatto and Secretary Abdul Jabbar Araeen said that the agreement aligns with Chairman Dr. Muhammad Farooq Hassan's vision to modernize the verification process.

Under this agreement, the Board will provide IBCC access to its portal, ensuring secure data sharing for verification purposes.

Both parties will ensure that shared data remains confidential and is used solely for verification.

This collaboration will significantly reduce verification delays, benefiting students and educational institutions.

Officers from the Board and various universities attended the ceremony.

