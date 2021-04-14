BISE increase nine counters at one window operation center

Exactly nine counters have been added to one window operation centers making total counters 21 to facilitate the students

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Exactly nine counters have been added to one window operation centers making total counters 21 to facilitate the students.

The number of counters was 12 which has now risen to 21.

A spokesperson for BISE said on Wednesday that the facilitation center was adjacent to board's main gate and students should approach it for their issues.

Issuance of NOC, migration certificates for school and colleges, attestation of certificates for IBCC, duplicate and triplicate result cards,correction in names, birth and father Names and other services were extended at the center,he said and added that students and parents should benefit from these services.

Chairman BISE Prof Mian Muhammad Nawaz urged upon visitor to first consult from the facilitation center staff about their problems instead of going to other offices of the board, he concluded.