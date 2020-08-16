BISE invites paintings for contest

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has invited paintings from students of matriculation and intermediate classes for a contest.

A BISE spokesman said on Sunday that Matric level students have been advised to draw paintings on the theme of 'Chand Meri Zameen, Phool Mera Watan', whereas Intermediate students would contest painting competition on the title of 'Pakistan, before and after COVID-19'.

Students should send their works to the BISE Offices through email address paintingcompetitionbisefsd@gmail.com till Aug 25, 2020. They can also send pictures of their works.

Students should also send their name, father's name, roll number, class, their status (regular or private) and mailing address. More information in this regard can be obtained through phone number 041-9330250, he added.