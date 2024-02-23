BISE Issues 176,359 Roll Number Slips For Matric Exam
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 12:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Faisalabad has issued roll number slip to 176,359 candidates for Matric part-II(10th) annual examinations-2024,here on Friday.
A board spokesperson said that as many as 148,046 regular students roll number slips have been sent to their educational institutes while the slip with a date sheet for 28,314 private candidates have been dispatched at their postal address.
A total 561 examination centers have been established in all districts of the division and supervisory staff have been deployed.
He said that special monitoring teams have also been continued to ensure transparency during the exams.
Recent Stories
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program
Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts
ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update
EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmers amid protests
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All possible facilities to be ensured for Hujjaj intending hajj 2024 : minister8 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui criticizes PTI for attempting to dent IMF programme8 minutes ago
-
Road safety awareness, training camp held18 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today22 minutes ago
-
AJK PM urges UN to resolve long-pending Kashmir dispute28 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 331 kg drugs in 10 operations28 minutes ago
-
CPO orders to accelerate crackdown against kite flyers, sellers; 69 arrested38 minutes ago
-
Thirteen reports of Standing Committee presented in Senate38 minutes ago
-
PHC grants protective bail of newly elected MNA, MPA Ahmed Chatha38 minutes ago
-
Four fertilizer dealers booked:58 minutes ago
-
Justice continues to elude victims of Kunanposhpora mass rape: report1 hour ago
-
Justice continues to elude victims of Kunanposhpora mass rape1 hour ago