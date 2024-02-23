BISE issues 176,359 roll number slips for matric exam

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Faisalabad has issued roll number slip to 176,359 candidates for Matric part-II(10th) annual examinations-2024,here on Friday.

A board spokesperson said that as many as 148,046 regular students roll number slips have been sent to their educational institutes while the slip with a date sheet for 28,314 private candidates have been dispatched at their postal address.

A total 561 examination centers have been established in all districts of the division and supervisory staff have been deployed.

He said that special monitoring teams have also been continued to ensure transparency during the exams.