BISE issues 9th Class' admission schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has issued schedule for admission, registration and data entry of 9th Class.

According to a press release issued here, BISE has issued schedule for new academic years 2020-22 for 9th Class.

The candidate/student can submit his or her online admission registration and date entry without late fee from July 01 to August 13 August.

He or she can submit his or her admission registration and online date entry with late fee from September 01 to 15.

Admission forms can be downloaded from official website of BISE www.bisebwp.edu.pk.