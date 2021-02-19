UrduPoint.com
BISE Issues Admission Schedule For HSSC, SSC Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 07:56 PM

BISE issues admission schedule for HSSC, SSC exams

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued admission schedule for annual Intermediate and Matriculation Examinations 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued admission schedule for annual Intermediate and Matriculation Examinations 2021.

A spokesman of education board said on Friday that BISE Faisalabad had arranged Special Intermediate Examinations 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic after Annual Inter Exams 2020. Now BISE Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen once again facilitated those students who could not participate in Annual Inter Exams 2020 or Special Inter Exam 2020 despite their last chance and now such student can participate in Intermediate Annual Exams 2021.

In this connection, they should submit their admission forms with single fee up to March 5, 2021.

Those students who participated in Annual Inter Exams 2020 or Special Inter Exams 2020 for marks' improvement had also been allowed to participate in Annual Inter Exams 2021 for marks improving.

However, they will have to submit an undertaking on stamp paper of Rs.50 by stating that they were not satisfied with their previous result of annual Inter exams 2020 or special inter exams 2020 and leave this result.

Similarly, all private and regular students can also submit their admission forms with single fee up to February 26, 2021 for Annual Matric Exams 2021.

The annual Inter exams 2021 are expected to commence from June 12 while annual Matric exams 2021 will start from May 4, 2021. More information in this regard can be obtained from BISE Examination Branch during office hours, he added.

