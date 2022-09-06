BISE issues admission schedule for Inter (part-1) session 2022-24

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued the schedule for admission in Intermediate (part-1) session 2022-24.

A spokesman for the BISE said here on Tuesday the candidates who passed their Matric exams 2022 could submit their applications for admission in Inter (part-1) in colleges or higher secondary schools without any late fee from September 10 to October 24.

He said the admission could be given to those applicants after charging Rs 500 per head as late fee who would file their applications after October 24 to November 08.

The each student would also have to deposit Rs 100 as registration fee and Rs 100 as sports fee along with processing fee of Rs 395.

More information in this regard could be obtained from Inter Branch boardoffice during office timings, he added.