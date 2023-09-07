BISE issues date sheet for Matric second annual exam

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has issued the date sheet for the second annual Exam of Matric to be started from September 15, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) has issued the date sheet for the second annual Exam of Matric to be started from September 15, 2023.

BISE sources told APP on Thursday that the 10th class exam will be started from September 15, 2023.

Likewise 9th class exams will be started from September 26.

It may be mentioned here that the date sheet has been issued with the approval of the Punjab board Committee of Chairman (PBCC).