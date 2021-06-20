UrduPoint.com
BISE Issues Date Sheets For Inter, Matric Exams 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

BISE issues date sheets for Inter, Matric exams 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued date sheets for Intermediate and Matriculation Examinations 2021.

BISE spokesman said on Sunday that Inter (Part-II) exams will start from July 10 and remain continue up to July 27. Similarly, Matric (10th class) exams will be held from July 29 to August 09, 2021.

He said that first year exams would be held from August 12 to 26 followed by ninth class exams from August 28 to September 09, 2021.

He said that all exams would be held according to short syllabus and model papers (old patron). No practical will be conducted this year. The paper time will start from 8:30 a.m. for first group and from 1:30 p.m. for second group.

The date sheets for matric and inter exams is available on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk while more information in this regard can be obtained through telephone numbers 041-9330366 and 041-2517710,he added.

